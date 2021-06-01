PALMYRA, Mo. — The 2021 Committee on Nominations for Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will meet at the headquarters office, 975 West Ross in Palmyra, Mo. at 7 pm. Thursday, June 10, to select candidates to fill the three Director positions whose terms expire this year: Robert Hall — District 1; Trent Gottman — District 2; and Joseph Swisher — District 3.
Members of the nominating committee appointed by the Board of Directors include:
District 1: Aaron Drebes (573-248-7884) 2531 County Road 327, Palmyra, Mo.; Russell (Chuck) Wigle II (573-795-6981) 5370 County Road 304, Taylor, Mo.; and Garrett Yackley (217-617-8477) 6415 County Road 306, Taylor.
District 2: Rosanne Hays (573-735-4059) 6668 County Road 245, Monroe City, Mo.; Jim Lowe (573-231-3094) 5005 County Road 403, Hannibal; and Karl McElwee (573-248-5858) P. O. Box 242, Palmyra, Mo.
District 3: Brent Bowdish (573-439-5689) 2570 County Road 171, Philadelphia, Mo.; Sue Bridgman (573-231-2040) 505 Highway D, Ewing, Mo.; and Bill Coleman (573-719-6840) 7440 Highway Z, Monroe City, Mo.
Any member who desires to seek nomination for election or knows someone interested in being considered for the Board of Directors is encouraged to contact one of these individuals.
Directors will be elected by the Cooperative’s membership at the Drive-Through Annual Meeting set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Palmyra High School, 1703 South Main Street in Palmyra, Mo.