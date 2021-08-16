STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has approved the refund of $803,425 in capital credits to member-owners.
Checks should be received the week of the drive-through Annual Meeting on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Palmyra High School. Registration and voting will be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
At the close of each business year, any margins are allocated to the member-owners based on the amount of electricity purchased. These allocations are then returned to the member-owners as financial conditions permit. This is one of the advantages of being a member-owner of an electric cooperative.
To date, over $21.1 million have been returned to member-owners during the past 59 years.