PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative 86th Annual Meeting featured a drive-thru format in the Palmyra High School parking lot Saturday, Aug. 27.
Registration showed the number of members present exceeded what was necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. A total of 399 members registered to vote for three directors.
Andrew Sporleder, attorney from the law firm of Johnson & Sporleder, LLP from Jefferson City, Mo., was the Parliamentarian of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Michael Powell, a member of the cooperative, served as Inspector of the Election to assist in overseeing the proceedings.
Drive-thru registration began at 8:45 a.m., and voting utilizing iPads, handled by Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives (AMEC) personnel, commenced at 9 a.m. Each member received registration gifts and $10 cash in appreciation of their participation in the drive-thru Annual Meeting.
The registration and voting concluded at 11 a.m.
Directors re-elected were Dick Disselhorst, District #1; and Ross Frankenbach. District #2. Director David Wright retired after 34 years of service, and Greg Straus was elected in District #3. The directors will serve a term of three years and/or until their successors are elected and qualified.
The 2021 Annual Meeting Minutes were approved by a vote of 395 to 4, and the 2021 Treasurer’s Report was approved by a vote of 394 to 4. The results were posted on MREC’s website.
