MREC 86th Annual Meeting highlights

Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative employees and staff members were among the attendees at the 86th Annual Meeting. The event brought in 399 members who voted for three directors. 

 Submitted photo

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative 86th Annual Meeting featured a drive-thru format in the Palmyra High School parking lot Saturday, Aug. 27.

Registration showed the number of members present exceeded what was necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. A total of 399 members registered to vote for three directors.

