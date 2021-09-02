STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting took place Saturday, Aug. 28, with a drive-through format in the parking lot of Palmyra High School.
Registration showed the number of members present had exceeded what was necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. A total of 404 members registered to vote for three directors and a Bylaw Amendment.
Andrew Sporleder, attorney from the law firm of Johnson & Sporleder, LLP from Jefferson City, Mo., was the Parliamentarian of the 2021 Annual Meeting. Cooperative members Bill Coleman and Rosanne Hays served as inspectors of the election to assist in overseeing it.
Drive-through registration began at 8:45 a.m. Voting conducted with iPads handled by Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives personnel commenced at 9 a.m. Each membership received registration gifts and $10 cash in appreciation of their participation in the drive-through Annual Meeting. The registration and voting concluded at 11 a.m.
Directors re-elected were Robert Hall in District #1, Trent Gottman in District #2 and Joseph Swisher in District #3 to serve a term of three years and until their successors are elected and qualified.
The Bylaw Amendment to revise Section 3.01, 3.03, 3.04, 3.05, and 3.08 to allow the possibility of annual meeting being held virtually passed 366 to 35. The 2020 Annual Meeting Minutes were approved by a vote of 400 to 4, and the 2020 Treasurer’s Report was approved by a vote of 400 to 4. The results were posted on MREC’s website at www.morec.org.