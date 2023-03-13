'Mr. Stinky Feet' to perform family concert in Palmyra

Jim Cosgrove, known as "Mr. Stinky Feet" following the 1999 release of his song by the same name, will perform family concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Palmyra Elementary Gym, 500 S. Ashland St. Admission for the event is one non-perishable food item for the community food bank.

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-l Parents as Teachers is hosting Mr. Stinky Feet for a children’s concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Palmyra Elementary Gym, 500 S. Ashland St.

Admission is one non-perishable food item the community food bank.

