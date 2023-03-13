'Mr. Stinky Feet' to perform family concert in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-l Parents as Teachers is hosting Mr. Stinky Feet for a children’s concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Palmyra Elementary Gym, 500 S. Ashland St.
Admission is one non-perishable food item the community food bank.
“We hope families will come for a fun evening of singing and dancing along with Mr. Stinky Feet,” said Early Childhood Coordinator Kathy Nicholson.
Jim Cosgrove earned his name as Mr. Stinky Feet after his hit song, "Stinky Feet" was released in 1999. This year, Cosgrove is celebrating his 25th anniversary of the release of his first album, "Bop Bop Dinosaur".
Cosgrove, who is also an author and inspirational speaker — covering topics such as creativity, communication and joy-filled life — credits his family for helping him maintain stamina throughout his career.
More information is available by contacting the Palmyra Parents as Teachers Office at 573-769-2191 or pat@palmyra.k12.mo.us.
