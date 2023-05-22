HANNIBAL — A two-motorcycle crash involving a deer resulted in a Winfield, Mo. man sustaining moderate injuries on Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said DeWayne E. Parrett, 55, of Silex, Mo. was operating a 2006 Suzuki VL1500 at 4:56 p.m. Sunday, traveling south on Highway 79, two miles south of Hannibal.
The crash report stated the Suzuki struck a deer, which caused a second motorcycle, a 2015 Yamaha XVS1300 operated by Christopher L. Smith, 38, of Winfield, to collide with the Suzuki.
Smith was transported to private vehicle to Lake Saint Louis Hospital.
Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
