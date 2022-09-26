CUIVRE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A motorcyclist received minor injuries in a Saturday night accident.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kevin W. Triplett, 55, of Wright City, Mo. was operating a Kawasaki KRF 1000 at 6:50 p.m. west near 13651 Pike County Road 132. Officers reported he was operating the motorcycle in a careless and imprudent manner, causing the motorcycle to overturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.