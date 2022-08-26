PERRY, Mo. — A motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries in a crash that occurred in the Ray Behrens Recreation Area.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brian K. Davee, 29, of Mexico, Mo., was riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west in the recreation area 10 miles north of Perry.
Officers reported Davee skidded off the roadway and the motorcycle overturned. He was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Davee was not wearing a helmet.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Perry Police Department and Perry Fire Department.
