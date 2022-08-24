HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man sustained minor injuries after a motorcycle accident on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Collin M. Johnston, 37, of Hannibal, was riding a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle north on Veterans Road at County Road 412. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and the motorcycle overturned, ejecting him.
