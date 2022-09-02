HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Palmyra man received minor injuries after his motorcycle struck a deer Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robin D. Wyckoff, 55, of Palmyra, was riding a Honda Goldwing motorcycle north on Highway 168, one mile north of Hannibal.
Officers reported Wyckoff's motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.
The report stated he was exempt from wearing a helmet.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance District.
