MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man suffered moderate injuries Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 8:55 a.m., April 22, on U.S. 24, 5 miles west of Monroe City.
Involved in the mishap was a 2005 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle driven by 42-year-old Stanley R. Thompson of Monroe City.
According to the accident report, Thompson was ejected when the motorcycle struck a deer.
Thompson, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe City ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
