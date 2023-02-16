BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hopes to get the word out about its mortgage assistance program, which can provide needed support to Northeast Missouri residents facing difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

Carla Potts, deputy director of housing development programs with NECAC, explained the program was started by the Missouri Housing Development Commission as a result of the pandemic. She said that many homeowners have been dealing with "economic crises" after the health-related situation improved. The federal funding is dedicated to providing monetary support and counseling for people who are struggling with their mortgages as a result of the pandemic.

