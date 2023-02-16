BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hopes to get the word out about its mortgage assistance program, which can provide needed support to Northeast Missouri residents facing difficulties brought on by the pandemic.
Carla Potts, deputy director of housing development programs with NECAC, explained the program was started by the Missouri Housing Development Commission as a result of the pandemic. She said that many homeowners have been dealing with "economic crises" after the health-related situation improved. The federal funding is dedicated to providing monetary support and counseling for people who are struggling with their mortgages as a result of the pandemic.
Homeowners could be facing hardships due to losing a job, having their hours cut back, shouldering unexpected medical expenses or facing increased childcare costs.
The counseling services include budgeting assistance and assistance with making decisions related to credit — aspects that Potts said can help a homeowner achieve stability and avoid issues recurring in the future.
"The dollars are important, and it's important to help get you back on track," she said. "This is long-term to make sure that whatever happened that got you to this point — loss of job, loss of hours, whatever — that you're able to now financially deal with it and you've got a plan. That's what's really important."
Potts estimated that thousands of people have benefitted from the program across the state so far. NECAC hasn't connected with many clients in Northeast Missouri yet, but she hopes that spreading awareness can lead to opportunities for area residents who need the assistance.
Potts explained there is no deadline in place, but she encouraged anyone facing mortgage difficulties stemming from the pandemic to see if they qualify for the program. She commended all of the partner agencies who work alongside NECAC to support those in need in area communities.
"That's something the pandemic has taught us... we're stronger together," she said. "There are lots of wonderful programs and great ideas out here."
Potts said it's always a good decision to reach out to see if the mortgage assistance program could provide support.
Recently, a senior couple contacted NECAC to learn more about the program. The husband experienced a drastic drop in hours at his job and was still drawing Social Security benefits. The couple initially thought they wouldn't qualify for the assistance. They were falling behind enough on their mortgage payments that it was starting to worry them — once they contacted Potts, they found out they qualified for the program.
"You just don't know until you ask," she said. "If you don't, you at least made that call and checked off that box and said, 'maybe I don't qualify for this, but maybe there's something else — maybe I just want to take advantage of some counseling and talk to them about my situation."
Potts compared achieving financial stability and being ready for the future to the process of constructing a sturdy home.
"I think it's like when you build a house, you've got to have a strong foundation," she said emphasizing how the approach is important when preparing for what difficulties down the road. "Because inevitably, the wind will howl and things will happen and things will go wrong — but if you've got a firm foundation, you can weather those storms."
Residents throughout Northeast Missouri can find out more about the mortgage assistance program by calling Potts at 573-324-6622.
