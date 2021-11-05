STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal’s downtown tree project along Broadway will continue next week when seven elm trees are planted.
Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, made the announcement during Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board at city hall.
The Broadway tree plan, which was created for the city by an urban forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, was approved by the tree board and city council in late summer 2018.
The bulk of the cost to purchase the trees is being covered by a donation of $13,200 by the late John Martin.
The plan features the planting of 66 trees of different varieties along Broadway from the levee to Grand Avenue.
The proposed tree list for the corridor includes, 2 Burgundy Belle maples, 11 Happidaze sweetgums, 10 Shawnee Brave bald cypress, 13 Red Rage blackgums, 10 Frontier elms, 5 Patriot elms and 15 European hornbeams.
According to Dorian, thus far the city has only planted trees recommended by the state. However, that could change when it comes time to plant the sweetgums because of the seed-carrying spiky “balls” they produce and drop in abundance from November through May.
“We will have to talk about that,” said Dorian, who had a pair of sweetgums removed from city-owned property on North Main Street a few years ago after receiving multiple complaints regarding the fall hazard the “balls” created annually.
Kristy Trevathan of the tree board is not ready to completely erase sweetgums from the city’s tree plan.
“I thought if we did do sweetgums we could put them down across from Save-a-Lot (at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Broadway),” she said. “It is just a green space by a parking lot. That would be a place where you are not going to have the same kind of activity you would have on Broadway.”
