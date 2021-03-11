HANNIBAL — The planting of additional trees on flood-buyout property adjacent to South Main Street in Hannibal will apparently continue this year. The project that will feature the combined efforts of the Hannibal Tree Board and Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department was announced during last week’s meeting of the tree board at city hall.
“It will be good to continue this project,” said Kristy Trevathan, tree board president.
The projected planting area would be just south of where 65 bald cypress were planted last September.
Different types of wetland trees such as Swamp White Oaks, Sycamores, Cottonwoods and Weeping Willows will likely be planted this time.
Fewer trees will be put in this year.
“I think we could probably do it less expensive if we go with fall trees that are small in size,” said Trevathan, speculating that from 20 to 40 trees might be planted. “We’re not planting big trees, $200 or $300 trees.”
Trevathan noted that in time the planting of more trees along South Main Street will mean less maintenance will be required on the city-owned lot.
“You are not going to have all that mowing all the time because it is going to be more of a woods. But it is going to be a while,” she said.
The planting of more trees in that area will attract more folks who are looking to get some exercise.
“It is a very popular area for people to walk,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
Trevathan is anxious to see how many of the bald cypress have survived.
“I think they look good, but it is hard to tell if they have all survived,” she said.
While all the bald cypress were planted last year, work remains to be done around that grove of trees that is located on a 0.75 acre of the city-owned flood buyout property that is just south of Bear Creek and east of South Main Street.
“All that busted up sidewalk, we would like to get all of that out of there and potentially do rock landscaping so we don’t have the issue where cars are running over trees,” Dorian said.
“I think this is really going to be eye-catching,” added Trevathan, regarding the landscaping that will be similar to that added at the nearby Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The bald cypress trees were initially intended to go in the ground on April 10, 2020, but that planting event was postponed and rescheduled in September.
A formal dedication of the bald cypress grove is being planned in April to coincide with Hannibal’s observance of Arbor Day. The grove will be named in honor of Ed Tamerius, who was an original member of the Hannibal Tree Board when it was formed 22 years ago.