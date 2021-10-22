QUINCY, Ill. — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with The Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.2 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Forty-nine students received money from 39 endowed scholarships, five other scholarships and one general financial aid fund.
Students from Northeast Missouri receiving assistance included:
Laikean James, of Hannibal, received the Elizabeth R. Keys Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the late Dr. E. Hayden and Katie Keys in memory of Dr. Keys’ mother, who was a nurse.
Carson Churchwell, of Palmyra, Mo., was selected for the Fessenden Family Scholarship. Dr. Corrine Fessenden was a Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing Associate Professor for more than 20 years. She earned her Master Degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia; and her Doctorate from Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich.
Tammy Hogan, of Palmyra, Mo., who is enrolled in the Health Information Management program at the college, was awarded the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences Crisis and Scholarship Fund Scholarship, which assists students enrolled in one of the college’s special programs, including Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care, Medical Laboratory and Health Information Management. Donations can be contributed to this fund, which was thoughtfully created by an anonymous donor in the Quincy, Ill. community.
Emrielle Griesbaum, of Palmyra, Mo., was one of five students receiving funds from the Charles M. and Dorothy Briggs Scholarship Award. The Briggs were residents of Brown County, Ill.
Stephanie Dolan, of Canton, Mo., received the Marilyn Murphy Shepherd Scholarship. Shepherd, PhD, MSN, MBA, RN, was a graduate of Blessing Hospital School of Nursing and a faculty member of the College. Dr. Shepherd passed away in 2017. The scholarship was established by Shepherd in 2008 in the memory of her parents, Ralph and Jean Murphy.
Abbigale Daughtery, of New London, Mo,was awarded the Candice Rae Barker Leeper Scholarship. Leeper was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was an assistant professor for 23 years at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and passed away in 2014.
Brooke Job, of LaGrange, Mo., earned the AAUW Scholarship. The AAUW has been helping women pursue higher education since 1881, tracing back to a time when few women had that opportunity.
BRCN offers a joint Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, a joint Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, and a joint Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care, all in partnership with Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo., and Quincy University, Quincy, Il. BRCN also offers an Associate of Science in Health Information Management, an Associate of Science in Medical Laboratory, an online RN to BSN, an online Master of Science in Nursing and a Second Degree transfer option.
BRCN is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences, the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education, and holds continuing accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. The College is approved by the Illinois Department of Higher Education, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the Missouri Division of Profession Registration, Board of Nursing and the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements.
The Blessing Foundation, Inc., raises, manages and disburses privately-donated gifts to Blessing Health System affiliates to improve the quality, depth and scope of health services available to residents of the region.
