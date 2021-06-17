HANNIBAL — With the Martin Street storm-water project now completed the Hannibal Board of Public Works is looking ahead to the work that is coming up on North Street and Union Street.
“PSBA (Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates) is continuing to work on the final plans,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW. “The Union Street plan would be to have it out for bid late this summer.”
According to Munzlinger, PSBA is drafting plans for the replacement of the North Street storm sewer from the end of the Army Corps of Engineers’ project up to and tying into the culvert under the old bridge approach.
Munzlinger added that PSBA has also been authorized to complete a condition assessment of the remaining storm sewer along Mark Twain Avenue.
The Corps has reportedly completed the award of its project to replace a portion of the failed storm sewer on North Street. The contractor is scheduled to begin work Oct. 1, 2021.
While the HBPW is still seeking a funding source to pay for the North Street repairs, money has been lined up for the Union Street project.
An emergency Community Development Block Grant will provide $743,436 to the project. The local match will amount to $81,500, which will take the form of sidewalk and street-related work.
According to Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW, it was assumed the project would cost approximately $1.5 million and would require a 20 percent match such as a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
“The $1.5 million represented a repair from inlet to outlet into the branch,” he said. “This emergency grant should cover the repairs from the inlet to the other side of Union Street.
“Once the engineered design has been completed we will have a better idea if additional funding would be necessary from the funds that have been borrowed from the electric system.”