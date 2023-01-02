Monroe Manor selects Employees of the Year

PARIS, Mo. — Gloria Callighan and Celeste Vaughn were selected by their fellow Monroe Manor Nursing Home colleagues to be the facility’s 2022 Employees of the Year (EOTY), during ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Callighan, of the housekeeping department, was named EOTY and Vaughn, a laundry aide, received honorable mention EOTY. Both joined the nursing home’s staff in 2018.
Manor administrator Shari Embree said she looks forward to annually announcing the new EOTYs.
“A great perk of my job is revealing the vote of our staff, recognizing and congratulating our Employees of the Year,” Embee said. “The staff always gets it right, whom deserves the honor, and this year is no different. Gloria and Celeste won these awards because of their kindness, great attitudes and the ability to communicate with other
staff without being rude.”
Embree said the new EOTY was described by her fellow employees as, “friendly, very good at her job, hard worker, team player and always willing to help anyone with everything.”
Callighan, 56, joined the Manor as a Paris High School kitchen aide from 1982 to 1983, served from 1994 to 1996 as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant and returned to the Nursing home Nov. 7, 2018, working first, in the dietary department, before moving to housekeeping three years ago.
Callighan and her husband, Jay Dee, are the parents of one daughter, Nicole, and grandparents of Daisy and Lily.
This year marks the second time Vaughn has been named honorable mention EOTY. She first received the recognition in 2019.
Employed at the Manor since July 9, 2018, Embree said.
Vaughn’s coworkers said she was, “always available to help other departments, dependable, very positive and possesses a great attitude”.
Vaughn, 42, originally from Columbia, moved to Paris with her parents, Don and the late Jan Wiley, in 1998. She is a single mother of four children: 22, 18, seven and six years old, and she is a grandmother.
In addition to the EOTYs, Embree distributed Christmas bonuses to all full- and part-time Manor employees and recognized another half dozen staffers with continuous service cash awards.
Lavonda Nickell, housekeeping, and business office manager Gail Jones each received $100 for two years of employment.
Ruby Ritter and Alicia Spicer, both of the nursing department, accepted $200 prizes for five years of service.
Dierdre Edward, of the nursing department, was awarded $400 after 15 years of continuous labor.
Vanessa Ashenfelter, the Manor’s Social Services Designee, who retired Dec. 29 was requited $500 for her exemplary 45 years of dedicated Manor Employment.
Embree said nursing home employees do more important work for less gratitude than in any industry.
“This nursing home staff and their nation-wide contemporaries are the most essential and least appreciated labor force this country has,” Embree said. “Our staff are overworked, over-regulated, underappreciated and rarely recognized. We are trying to rectify that by implementing periodic rewards for our employees that go above and beyond on a daily basis. As America ages, the nursing home profession is waning. Federal and state politicians better wake up and recognize the importance of our contributions before it’s too late.”
