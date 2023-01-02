Monroe Manor selects Employees of the Year

Gloria Callighan, left, and Celeste Vaughn are Monroe Manor's Employees of the Year for 2022.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PARIS, Mo. — Gloria Callighan and Celeste Vaughn were selected by their fellow Monroe Manor Nursing Home colleagues to be the facility’s 2022 Employees of the Year (EOTY), during ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Callighan, of the housekeeping department, was named EOTY and Vaughn, a laundry aide, received honorable mention EOTY. Both joined the nursing home’s staff in 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.