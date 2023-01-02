Monroe Manor salutes and says goodbye to long-time employee

Monroe Manor Administrator Shari Embree, left, presents Vanessa Ashenfelter with a plaque commemorating the Social Services Designee's 45 years of exemplary service to the Paris nursing home.

PARIS, Mo. — Vanessa Ashenfelter jokes she grew up at Monroe Manor and in a sense the now-retiring 45-year continuous serving employee practically did.

Ashenfelter was 16 years old when the Manor opened in 1973, and she served as a teen volunteer, assisting her mother, Joy Levings, the facility’s first office manager. Ashenfelter became a full-time employee in 1974, working for two years, first as a laundry aide and then a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. She took off a year, obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse’s license and rejoined Monroe Manor on Oct. 3, 1977.

