Monroe Manor salutes and says goodbye to long-time employee

PARIS, Mo. — Vanessa Ashenfelter jokes she grew up at Monroe Manor and in a sense the now-retiring 45-year continuous serving employee practically did.
Ashenfelter was 16 years old when the Manor opened in 1973, and she served as a teen volunteer, assisting her mother, Joy Levings, the facility’s first office manager. Ashenfelter became a full-time employee in 1974, working for two years, first as a laundry aide and then a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. She took off a year, obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse’s license and rejoined Monroe Manor on Oct. 3, 1977.
In part of the past six decades Vanessa has served as a charge nurse, Assistant, Director of Nursing, interim administrator and in 1983 she was named the Social Services designee, a position she has excelled in performing, becoming the face of Monroe Manor, according to Administrator Shari Embree.
In a ceremony Dec. 28, Embree recounted Ashenfelter’s accomplishments, presented her with a plaque commemorating her exemplary service, thanked her for her loyalty and wished her well as she leaves the Manor.
“Vanessa leads by example,” Embree told a crowd of Manor residents, staff and Vanessa’s family and friends. “There’s not a job in this building that she hasn’t done. She has a calming effect on staff and residents as a result of her genuine smile and temperate demeanor. Vanessa’s quiet disposition is infectious and goes a long way in
ensuring confidence and compliance among staff members and residents.”
In an emotional moment, the administrator described her work relationship with Ashenfelter.
“It has truly been an honor to work with you for the last 29 years...I have enjoyed our professional and personal relationship... and we cannot thank you enough for your service, professionalism, work ethic and friendship.”
Ashenfelter thanked Embree, saying her words, “mean a lot to me”. She thanked her many family members – including her 88-year-old father, Roger – who attended.
The retiree described her career as, “a wonderful life”.
“I basically grew up here. The end is bittersweet, however, I’m looking forward to watching my grandchildren play sports,“ she said.
“I have been very blessed; I’ve worked with amazing staff, taken care of the most wonderful residents and their families," Ashenfelter said. “I’ve had the privilege of working with seven different administrators; very much appreciated the many board members that have served. Everyone should be very proud of the facility that we have."
Ashenfelter recognized her fellow staff members.
“The true backbone of Monroe Manor is the staff; everybody working together, in every department, as a team, making this a wonderful home, for the people that need it the most, our residents,” she said.
Ashenfelter showed emotion when she spoke of the facility she spent parts of six different decades serving.
“I hope everybody here feels as blessed as I do to have this facility to work in... and have all these people around you, who love you. So, I want to say to everyone... from the bottom of my heart, thank you, you all mean a lot to me; and like the old song goes, ‘Thanks, for the memories.’”
