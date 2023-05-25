MONROE CITY, Mo. — U.S. 24 in Monroe County will close between 2,000 feet east of Route AA and 3,000 feet east of Route AA, between Madison, Mo. and Holliday, Mo. Wednesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 8 for work on the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing.
The project is weather-dependent, and the road will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 and will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
