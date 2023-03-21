PARIS, Mo. — On Monday, March 6 during the county commissioners’ meeting at the Monroe County Courthouse, Monroe County was recognized for having zero fatalities in 2022. Monroe County is one of four counties in the northeast region to accomplish this, joining Clark, Knox and Schuyler counties.
Cpl. Justin Dunn, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Amy Crawford, facilitator for the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, presented the commissioners and sheriff a poster, along with Coke Zero and Lifesavers, as a small token of the work by everyone to help save lives and get the message out about roadway safety.
