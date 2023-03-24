NEW LONDON, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his office obtained seven felony convictions against Robert Lee Sims Jr., 56, of Madison, Mo., for sexually abusing and exploiting a minor victim over many years.
“As a former prosecutor and a father of four, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which is why I will continue to convict violent criminals who prey on Missouri’s most vulnerable,” Bailey said.
After the four-day trial in Ralls County on a change of venue, Sims was convicted of seven felony counts: two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor and forcible sodomy for events surrounding the repeated sexual abuse of a minor female child that took place in Monroe County.
The criminal investigation was initiated as a coordinated effort between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Missouri Drug Task Force.
Sentencing is set before Judge Jason H. Lamb, at 9 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Ralls County. Sims faces up to three consecutive life sentences, plus 44 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
