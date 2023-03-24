NEW LONDON, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his office obtained seven felony convictions against Robert Lee Sims Jr., 56, of Madison, Mo., for sexually abusing and exploiting a minor victim over many years.

“As a former prosecutor and a father of four, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which is why I will continue to convict violent criminals who prey on Missouri’s most vulnerable,” Bailey said.

