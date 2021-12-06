Monroe County hunter surprised by antlered doe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — Hunter Sam Perotti recognized the unusual deer through the trees as he zeroed in on its shoulders. When the animal fell by his arrow, he immediately went to see if what he suspected was true, and it was.
It was a 16-point doe.
It wasn’t the first Perotti knew of the strange deer roaming the Monroe County woods owned by his parents. In the fall, his friend, who also hunts the property, had caught pictures of it and noticed it was carrying its velvet into late September. He also noticed it being chased by a smaller buck in early November.
“He got to looking at it a little harder and he had one picture where it showed the rear of the deer and noticed there were no male parts in between its legs,” Perotti said.
Perotti had the opportunity to confirm what the pictures seemed to show when he shot her on Nov. 19.
“Immediately I was thinking, ‘Is it going to be what I really think it is going to be or was it just a buck with a bad camera angle?’ I kind of glanced toward the rack and then lifted that rear leg up and said, ‘Oh my goodness, it is a doe,’” he said.
Missouri Conservation Agent Jessica Filla came out the next day when Perotti called her to take a look at it. For Filla, who recently graduated from the Conservation Agent Training Academy, it was her first sighting of such a doe but not the first she’d heard of its kind.
“Sometimes you will have antlered doe that will still have velvet and antlered does that don’t have a big rack,” she said. “This one was pretty interesting because it did have a decent size rack and it had shed the velvet off its antlers.”
Filla said whenever a buck grows its antlers it has a velvet on them, and as it gets later in the year they shed it by rubbing against trees which gives a buck the hard horns they are known for.
“Sometimes when does do have antlers they don’t have the drive a buck does to rub off the velvet,” she said. “So a lot of does still have (it) on their antlers; this one had more velvet.”
After a picture of Filla and Perotti posing with the deer reached more than 7,000 shares only hours after the Missouri Department of Conversation’s Facebook post, people began taking interest and seeking more information.
“There were a lot of people reaching out to know more about it, so I called a deer biologist to find out more on how that would have happened,” she said.
Filla said the biologist believes that because of the rack, the deer probably had both male and female parts, and the male parts just weren’t visible.
“He said it would be good to look at a doe like that before it was gutted to see if there were any internal parts left in the deer because when I went to look at it, it had already been gutted and everything,” she said.
Perotti said that while it’s possible male parts were there, he didn’t see anything to suggest it.
“I don’t know much about that but what I can tell you is that whenever I went to gut the animal there were nothing but doe parts, nothing else was visible” he said. “I’ve killed quite a few deer in my career and it looked like any other doe as far as that part went.”
While antlered does are rare, they seem to be trending this season, as the Field and Stream website reported a 20-point antlered doe shot by a hunter in Virginia only days before Perotti got his. The experts in this case did not get an in-depth look at the deer and were also unable to give a definitive answer on whether it was a doe or if both male and female parts might have existed.
Perotti also said that while he’s never heard of another one in the Monroe County area, it wasn’t his first encounter with an antlered doe.
“About fifteen years ago I was bow hunting and a three-legged doe came up and I assume she lost her leg in an injury or something. It was an old injury,” he said. “I shot her with my bow and when I got up to her, she had a little velvety knot of antler on her head. I attributed that to her injury causing an abnormal growth.”
No matter the gender specifics of the deer, Perotti said it will soon have a prime spot on the wall in his home in Washington, Mo.
“It’s at the taxidermist now getting a shoulder mount as we speak,” he said.
