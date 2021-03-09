SANTE FE, Mo. — A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 9:10 p.m. March 8 on Route D, just east of Sante Fe.
A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was being driven east by 40-year-old Jennifer A. Chappins of Wellsville.
According to the accident report the crash occurred when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road where it overturned.
Chappins, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.