PARIS, Mo. — A Madison man suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 6:30 a.m., Sept. 9, on U.S. 24 at Highway 15 in Paris.
A 2009 Pontiac G6 was being driven east by 20-year-old Tyler J. Wandrey of Madison while a 2017 Ford F350, operated by 64-year-old Stephen L. Vanhouten of Shelbina, was southbound.
According to the accident report the Ford was stopped at an intersection. It attempted to cross the road and failed to yield to the Pontiac which struck it in the passenger side.
Wandrey, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by private vehicle to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.