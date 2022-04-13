MONROE CITY, Mo. — A 62-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 1:50 p.m., April 12, on Route J, 2 miles west of Duncan’s Bridge.
Involved in the crash was a 2020 Indian motorcycle driven by Elizabeth A. Grimshaw of Macon.
According to the accident report the westbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road on a curve where it overturned and ejected the driver.
Grimshaw, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe County ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
