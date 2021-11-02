PARIS, Mo. — A Paris man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday night in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31, on MO 154 east of MO 15 in Paris.
Involved in the mishap was a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by 53-year-old Kevin J. Hultz of Paris.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Hultz, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital by Monroe County ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.