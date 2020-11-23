ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Monroe City woman suffered minor injuries Friday night in a five-vehicle traffic accident in St. Charles County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 9:50 p.m., Nov. 20, on I-70, west of Mo. 79.
Ericka D. Batsell, 42, of Monroe City was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang which became involved in the multi-vehicle mishap, which according to the accident report was started by a vehicle traveling too fast for conditions.
Batsell, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.