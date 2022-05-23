ATCHISON, Kan. — Madelynn Gares of Monroe City was recently named to the Benedictine College dean's list for the spring semester, which ended May 10.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean's list.
Of the 2,059 students on campus for the 2021-22 academic year, 151 made the president's list and 667 made the dean's list.
