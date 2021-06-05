Stillwater, Okla. Monroe City student makes OSU Dean's Honor Roll Jun 5, 2021 Jun 5, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Janes, of Monroe City, was recently named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Osu Dean Monroe City School Student Kylie Janes Oklahoma State University Recommended for you Trending Now Hannibal Public Schools paraprofessional arrested on child sex charges Lynne Patrice Bagchi Nicholas R. Lewellen Culp shines in record-breaking senior season Roy D. Bailey Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView