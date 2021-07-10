Gayle Janes, of Monroe City, recently graduated from Oklahoma State University with her Bachelor of Science in Sports Media. Janes was one of 4,047 graduates at OSU’s 2021 Commencement.
Updated: July 10, 2021 @ 11:42 am