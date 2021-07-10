Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.