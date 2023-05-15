MONROE CITY, Mo. — Based on the poem "Ode" by Arthur O’Shaughnessy, Monroe City Singers’ Spring Concert titled “Movers and Shakers” will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 and at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
The Monroe City United Methodist Church, at 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City, will set the stage for this enjoyable and moving concert directed by Connie Walker and accompanied by Hedy Rothfuss on piano, Will Denton on percussion and Kris Lowe on violin.
