MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Singers will perform holiday concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City.
The 40-member community choir will be singing a variety of seasonal selections which include a medley of Christmas Pops to the Hallelujah Chorus. The choir is under the direction of Connie Walker and accompanied by Hedy Rothfuss on piano and percussionist, Will Denton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.