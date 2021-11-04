MONROE CITY, Mo. — A free program about Alzheimer’s will be presented at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, 314 S. Main St.
Amelia Cottle, an Alzheimer’s and dementia diseases educator/advocate, will cover topics relating to dementia: Doctor visits and driving.
If someone has a loved one with Alzheimer’s, is a caregiver for someone with the disease or just wants to know more about it, they are welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling 573-735-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.