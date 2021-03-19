MONROE CITY, Mo. — Staff members at Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center are looking forward to a pilot program with robotic cats and dogs designed to offer companionship for seniors and disabled adults in the area.
Diana Hendrix, executive director at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, said Missouri Assistive Technology contacted the Northeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging in December 2020 about the possibility of starting the pilot program. The pilot program will become a reality through a partnership with Miranda Schultz, research assistant at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and David Baker, with Missouri Assistive Technologies in Blue Springs, Mo. Hendrix said the site is set to receive ten pets, and they’ve received ten applications so far.
The foster program is open to seniors and disabled individuals who live independently and know the difference between a robotic pet and a real pet in Monroe, Marion and Ralls counties. Each Joy For All Companion Pet has sensors so they purr or bark when their foster parent rubs their ears, pets their back or walks by. They also have a mute button, in case the responses get to be a bit too much.
When a person brings their new robotic pet home, they will complete a five-week “foster” period, and participate in weekly check-ins on how the program is going. Each person also completes a pre- and post-adoption questionnaire, and they have the option of keeping the pet at that time.
“We’re going to be in touch with them for the next five weeks — hopefully get some more photos and some input from them on what they’re thinking,” Administrative Assistant Doris Mehrer said.
The pandemic has brought isolation and loneliness for many seniors in the area, Hendrix and fellow staff members are hopeful the program will help alleviate those conditions and “bring some sunshine in their lives.”
“I am very excited our seniors were asked to take part in the very first robotic pet project. I feel this no cost pet is priceless for seniors,” Hendrix said. “They now have a companion to talk to, take places and snuggle.”
Mehrer is eager to invite seniors to the center to have an adoption party when the pets arrive.
More information is available by calling the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center at 573-735-2131.