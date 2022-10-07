MONROE CITY, Mo. — Medicare Part D go through several changes annually, and Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center staff are prepared to assist local residents during this year's open enrollment period.
Staff members stressed that reviewing Medicare Part D coverage is vital, because details such as premiums, deductibles, co-pays and formularies change every year.
Representatives from the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center do not sell insurance, and they provide unbiased counseling. They will be visiting with area citizens in Palmyra and Monroe City to assist with reviewing eligibility requirements, extra help programs to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, premiums and/or the Medicare Part B Premium.
They will set up appointments on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Marion County Library, 212 S. Main St.
In Monroe City, appointments will be available Wednesday, Oct. 19, Wednesday, Oct. 26, Wednesday Nov. 2, Wednesday, Nov. 9, Wednesday, Nov. 30, Thursday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct. 27, Thursday, Nov. 3, Thursday, Nov. 10, Thursday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 1.
