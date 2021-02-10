MONROE CITY, Mo. — Ryan Mettes, of Monroe City recently won $73,670 playing Club Keno with the Missouri Lottery.
She purchased her winning eight-spot ticket at Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 103 E. Summer St., in Monroe City, Mo.
Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play. Mettes played an eight-spot game, matching all eight numbers drawn. She won additional prize money as part of the progressive jackpot feature that is automatically included with all six-, seven- and eight-spot plays.