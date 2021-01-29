MONROE CITY, Mo. — When former Monroe City Mayor John Long tried to limit remarks during intense, often in-your-face confrontations from then frequent city critic Jerry Potterfield, Ward 3 Alderman Connie Painter came to Potterfield’s defense.
“Just show Jerry some respect. He has the right to speak,” Painter said to Long during an intense debate on a huge utility bill owed by the former Arcadia Metalcraft in December 2019.
Now, seven months after Potterfield defeated Long to become mayor, the relationship has soured as Potterfield last month telephoned Painter to seek her resignation from the Board of Aldermen.
The demand for Painter’s resignation was not made public until the regular Jan. 21 Board of Aldermen meeting when Monroe City business owner and resident Terry Gibbs confronted the mayor about the call and questioned the mayor’s authority to ask for a council member’s resignation.
Gibbs told Potterfield, and the board, that he had been studying the Missouri Statues governing fourth class cities and in his opinion, the mayor of a fourth class city does not have the authority to ask for a council members resignation.
Potterfield readily admitted he had made the call to Painter requesting her resignation, but believes that as mayor he did have the authority to ask for the resignation.
The subject was immediately dropped when Potterfield asked Gibbs, who had raised his voice and was using profane language, to sit down. Gibbs did so. Potterfield quickly called for the next item on the agenda and no further mention of the call was made during the council meeting.
After the meeting. Painter talked about the call from Potterfield.
According to Painter, the mayor’s call asking for her resignation came “out of the blue.” Painter said at first she thought Potterfield was kidding about her resignation. When she realized he was serious and asked him why, she was “blown away.”
“Basically, his reason for asking for my resignation boiled down to the fact he thinks I stir things up too much and ask too many questions. I asked him just what he wanted from me. He said he wanted my support,” Painter said.
Ironically, Potterfield was no stranger to controversy as a private citizen, including heading a citizen petition that led to an audit of the city by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway. The audit report was sharply critical of city spending and accounting processes but uncovered no missing money or criminal activities.
After recovering from her surprise call from Potterfield, Painter said she sent him a text, which she shared with the Salt River Journal.
“Jerry, I have been thinking about our conversation and I am really beside myself that you asked for my resignation. And, saying I stir the pot. From day one, I have always had the community’s best interest. If you truly think I should not serve as Ward III alderman, send me a written statement asking for my resignation,” she wrote in the message.
In a second text to Potterfield a few minutes later, Painter wrote: “When you said you wanted my support, I have no problem supporting you 100% in what I believe in and what is best for Monroe City. I would like to see some of the personal issues be put aside and work together to do what is best for our town.”
Painter admits she does ask a lot of questions but feels that asking questions is not being contentious. It is her way of ascertaining the information she wants or needs to make an informed decision.
“I am not a ‘yes’ person,” Painter said. “If my asking questions bothers him, then so be it. I just want what is best for the city. I am not bashing the mayor. With his business background and knowledge, he could be such an asset to the city. But as elected officials we serve all the citizens and the council is no place for personal agendas.”
When asked why she did not take the mayor’s resignation request to the Board of Aldermen or make it public, Painter said that she talked with her family and a couple of the other aldermen before making her decision.
“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of his request,” Painter said. “I felt like I was giving my best to represent the citizens of the town and especially those living in my ward. Plus, there was so much controversy going on at the time I didn’t want to add to it. So I just moved on.”
According to Chapter 79 of the Missouri State Statutes, which governs fourth-class cities, the mayor does have the authority to recommend the removal any elected officer of the city, with the consent of a majority of all the members elected to the board of aldermen.
However, cause must be shown and the officer must first be given opportunity, together with his witnesses, to be heard by the board of council members sitting as a board of impeachment.
The statute also states, “Any elective officer, including the mayor, may in like manner, for cause shown, be removed from office by a two-thirds vote of all members elected to the board of aldermen, independently of the mayor's approval or recommendation.”
In explaining why he spoke out at the council meeting Gibbs said: “I am an adamant supporter of Connie Painter and the work she does on the city council.”
Gibbs said Painter told him in confidence about the resignation request from Potterfield soon after she received it. He said he was very upset by the mayor’s actions. Not only because he and Painter are friends but also because he thinks the mayor’s criticism of Painter is unwarranted.
But before taking any action to defend Painter, Gibbs said he sought legal advice about the legality of Potterfield's request.
“According to my attorney and after reading the Missouri Revised Statues governing fourth-class cities, I concluded the mayor can ask anyone, anything, but has no power to remove any elected officer of the city,” he said.
Gibbs said he felt he could wait no longer to speak out about his concern, not only for Painter, but the entire city. He talked about being disappointed with both the council and the mayor.
“He has not accomplished any of the things he campaigned on. Especially his promise to take the time to talk with the citizens and business owners about the issues facing the community. Instead of focusing on the city’s water and sewer problems, he has gone off on his personal agendas,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs also chided the members of the Board of Aldermen for their failure to help the mayor stay focused on all the issues of the city. “After all, the mayor may be the figurehead, but the power is in the hands of the council.”
Gibbs said he agrees with Potterfield’s efforts to physically clean up the city by removing junk vehicles and keeping weeds mowed.
“Those things are important, but not at the expense of our police and other departments,“ Gibbs said. “I don’t know where this lack of working together for a common goal between the council members and the mayor is going, but their actions are not good for the city’s image.”
Alderman Jason Osbourne says Painter told him about the mayors request in confidence. Osborne said he did not condone Potterfields actions, but honored Painter’s confidence and remained silent.
“Part of our job as members of the council is to ‘stir the pot’ by asking questions,” Osborne said. “Everyone should not agree all the time. Unless council members ask questions, discuss issues, and feel free to vote their convictions without reprisals, we cannot have an effective council.”
He added: “Council members have to put personal agendas aside. We are there to represent the citizens, especially those in our wards. Sometime what they want to happen may not always agree with our personal views. But we represent their views, not ours.”
Alderman Rusty Rothweiler said he wants to see the dissension in the city end.
“Presently all small towns like Monroe City are being beset on all sides. I think we have a good school and church system and our citizens deserve a good city government. We, as a council, need to be cohesive and work together. We need to place our egos aside and get on with the business of the city,” Rothweiler said.