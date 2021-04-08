PALMYRA, Mo. — A Monroe City man was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 11:20 p.m., April 7, on Route C, 4 miles west of Palmyra.
A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven westbound by 27-year-old James P. Campbell of Monroe City. According to the accident report, the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Campbell, who was wearing a safety device, indicated he would seek his own treatment for the injuries he suffered.