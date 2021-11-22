STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 2 p.m., Nov. 20, on Shiel Lane, 5 miles southeast of Monroe City.
Involved in the mishap was a 2007 Yamaha 350 ATV driven by 65-year-old Dale L. Labuary of Monroe City.
According to the accident report the vehicle overturned while backing down a hill and the driver jumped from the vehicle.
Labuary, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
