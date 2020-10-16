MONROE CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday nights a line of cars stretches for blocks leading to the Monroe City Food Pantry. There, volunteers from the fire department and the community can be found loading Farmers to Families food boxes into people’s cars.
Since May, the Monroe City Food Pantry has received USDA Farmers to Families food boxes to distribute to families in the Monroe City community. Anyone can receive the food in the boxes, and the organization has developed a large following of individuals coming for their weekly Farmers to Families box.
At first, the boxes contained 25 pounds of produce. Now the Farm to Families boxes include a gallon of milk, dairy, meat and produce. Each week over 500 of these boxes have been provided to families in the community. The number of boxes provided each week at the pantry depends upon the number available from the companies USDA contracts with. But, the boxes have been well received.
United Way of the Mark Twain Area, which gives monthly financial support to the Monroe City Food Pantry, connected the organization to the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The boxes have made a large difference for families in these uncertain times. Some families have canned and frozen the produce. Others have shared items in their box with neighbors and friends to ensure everyone has the food they need.
“There are lot of families that are facing hard times. It has really been a struggle for them to get food,” said Devyn Timbrook, the pantry’s director.
This is different work than the pantry normally does. Before COVID-19, the pantry only distributed food once a month to families in the Monroe City School District. This is still done, but the Tuesday night produce distribution has made the community greatly aware of the importance the pantry plays in the town. Also, it has brought awareness of the pantry to some individuals which has increased the number of individuals turning to them for help.
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, on average 120 families came to the food pantry each month during their regular distribution. The distribution has expanded from Friday after the third Thursday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and now also includes a distribution on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This change was to allow families in need to have access to the pantry if they work on Fridays. In September, the pantry served 480 families on the regular distribution plus the families coming on Tuesday nights. This is an increase of 300% since February.
Families coming for the pantry’s regular distribution leave with enough food to create several meals.
“We try to make it well-rounded with fruits and dairy,” Timbrook said.
Timbrook previously managed a pantry in the Quad Cities and is passionate about the work she does, “Everyone has a past, everyone has a story, and if you come to my door I am going to feed you.”
The Monroe City Food Pantry will benefit from the 2020-21 United Way Be a Hero Campaign. Dollars from the campaign are used to ensure the pantry can continue serving individuals in the Monroe City community. Contributions to the campaign can be made at unitedwaymta.org/donate or by mailing payment to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401.