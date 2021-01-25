MONROE CITY, Mo. — John Wood Community College’s Heath Center Art Gallery will feature the artwork of Danny W. White, of Monroe City, Mo., beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
The gallery is located in the lower level of the Paul Heath Fine Arts and Community Education Center on the Quincy, Ill., campus at 48th and Harrison. Masking and social distancing are required while on the JWCC campus.
White is a self-taught contemporary artist who works with all types of mediums, including charcoal, pastel, acrylic and sculpture. His artwork can be found in private collections across the country, and may be seen locally at Quincy Community Theatre and Blessing Hospital. White also enjoys doing stage makeup and effects for film, with some of his work appearing in short sci-fi and horror films.
The public is invited to view White’s artwork during regular college hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Some pieces are for sale.
More information about the Heath Center Art Gallery is available by contacting Jenna Seaborn at artgallery@jwcc.edu.