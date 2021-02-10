MONROE CITY, Mo. — A contract was quietly renewed last week for the school resource officer serving Monroe City R-I School District during a recent meeting of the Monroe City Board of Aldermen.
It was a much quieter meeting that the one held two weeks earlier, when a routine discussion of renewing the contract for the school resource officer was derailed in controversy at the last minute.
Before that earlier meeting, Mayor Jerry Potterfield sent an email to City Clerk Chris Ellison instructing her to distribute an anonymous complaint to the board about Sgt. Brian Walters, the school resource officer.
The move intensified a simmering dispute between Potterfield and the Monroe City Police Department and spilled over into a feud between Monroe City Alderman Connie Painter and the mayor.
Over the days after that earlier meeting, social media exploded with angry comments, many directed at Potterfield. Aldermen said the got lots of letters and emails about the controversy and last Thursday's meeting was heavily attended.
However, instead of following a recent pattern of contentious meetings, Thursday’s meeting was low key and civil.
During comments at the beginning of the meeting, Painter said that she initiated a meeting with the mayor, Alderman Rusty Rothweiler and City Attorney John Russell on Wednesday to discuss the negative issues going on and how to correct them and create a more unified city.
She said the three worked out their differences and agreed to move forward in a positive, professional way and focus on issues that impact Monroe City.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight to show your support to the city,” Painter said in addressing the large group of residents who attended. “I am here to speak on a few issues that are taking place between the mayor, council and police department. We are all here for the same thing, to do what is best for our community. The accusations, personal agendas, the he-said, she-said, has to end. We can make this happen by acting in a positive, professional manner.”
Painter emphasized the need for the community to step back from social media. She said the controversies are hurting the city’s image, which could have long-term negative effects.
“People need to get out from behind the keyboard and take care of whatever problem is bothering them. Negative comments spread like wildfire, when a phone call or attending a city council meeting would take care of most of the issues,” Painter said.
“Who would want to move to a city where all they are seeing is negative comments and that the mayor, council and community can’t get along. The negativity does not have anything to do with an abandoned car or old fallen-in houses. What we are doing right now is affecting everyone and everything in Monroe City in a negative way.”
Painter called for aldermen and the mayor to move forward in a more positive and professional manner with the police department and all city employees.
“The city has several employees who have worked for the city several years and have knowledge of the city and we need to listen to them and move on with what I call the 3 Cs - common sense, communication and compassion,” Painter said. “If we all keep those in mind, I see nothing but positive things happening in the future in our city. Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
Painter’s statements elicited a round of applause from those attending and nods of agreement from members of the council and the mayor.
“We had a very positive meeting,” Potterfield said about the meeting with Painter and Rothweiler. “We discussed not only the issues that have created the negative feelings on the council and in the community, but solutions. We all want what is best for the city and the community. To achieve this goal, we must work together. To make this happen will take patience and tolerance. We agreed we have to work together.”
Potterfield gave Painter credit for pointing out the effects of the negative comments on Facebook and agreed that it will take a joint effort of the Board of Aldermen, himself and the community.
The mayor said he was glad to see such a good turnout of residents attending the board meeting.
"We had an orderly and very positive council meeting,” Potterfield said.