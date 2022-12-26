BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two Bowling Green women sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Emily E. Deters, 18, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord at 7:45 a.m. traveling north on Route NN, north of Pike County Road 255.
The accident report stated Deters was driving too fast for conditions. The Honda traveled off the east side of the road before striking an embankment and overturning.
Deters and a passenger, Abigail A. Deters, 18, of Bowling Green, were transported by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
They were both wearing a seat belt.