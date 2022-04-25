WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Monday morning accident in Marion County left a La Grange man with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 2:50 a.m., April 25, on U.S. 24, 1 mile west of West Quincy.
Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Chevrolet truck driven by 48-year-old Chassie L. Young of La Grange.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it overturned in the median ejecting the driver.
Young, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
