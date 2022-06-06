HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation welcomes Jeff Kroner as the new east area engineer for the Northeast District.
The district covers eight counties: Macon, Shelby, Marion, Randolph, Monroe, Ralls, Audrain and Pike.
Kroner replaces Brian Untiedt, who has accepted another position within the department.
As area engineer, Kroner will work directly with key stakeholders within these counties and their communities to resolve transportation issues.
“I am happy to be back in the Northeast District and look forward to working to improve the transportation infrastructure in NE Missouri,” he said.
Kroner has 22 years of experience already within MoDOT. He has experience in construction and maintenance in northern Missouri and served as field materials engineer for MoDOT’s central office.
Kroner graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a registered professional engineer in Missouri.
