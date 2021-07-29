STAFF REPORT
SHELBINA, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work on routes in Shelby County beginning Monday, Aug. 2.
Shelby County Route A — Monday, Aug. 2 to Tuesday, Aug. 3, the road will be closed from Route DD to U.S. 36 from 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Route TT — Wednesday, Aug. 4, the road will be closed from Route DD to U.S. 36 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Route DD — Thursday, Aug. 5, the road will be closed from Route TT to Missouri Route 151 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Route Y — Monday, Aug. 9, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 151 to the end of state maintenance from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Route FF — Monday, Aug. 9, the road will be closed from U.S. 36 to the end of state maintenance from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).