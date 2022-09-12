HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation has kicked off the U.S. 61 Expressway Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) re-evaluation study.

“While this is a different study than the one completed in 1996, we will still be using some of the same data, so we are not starting completely over,” explained MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough. “Development and land use patterns have changed, and new technology has been introduced, so we need to reevaluate the four options presented at that time.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.