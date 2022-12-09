HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS Re-evaluation study.
The public survey period will conclude Friday, Dec. 30.
“It is important our engineers have a good understanding of how drivers in the area use U.S. 61, so we appreciate people taking a few minutes to complete the survey,” explained MoDOT Project Manager Christopher Knapp. There are 17 questions, and it will take about eight minutes to finish the survey.
The re-evaluation study will review the four alternatives presented in the 1996 Route 61 Marion/Ralls Counties Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS)/Record of Decision (ROD). The 1996 FEIS/ROD was initiated to investigate solutions to traffic congestion, delay and safety on U.S. 61 through Hannibal and evaluated four roadway alternatives.
“A lot has changed in the past 25 years, so we need to update area users' thoughts and gather their input on how they view the highway,” Knapp said.
The survey is available for completion at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/754fbdaa985f4b8e9965c85b5dead2f7. A summary of the questions and comments will be posted on the project website at the close of the public survey period.
More information is available by visiting https://www.modot.org/us-route-61-expressway-eis-re-evaluation-study.
Project details, as well as opportunities to sign up for project updates and to provide input, are available by contacting Marisa Ellison, MoDOT communications manager, at Marisa.Ellison@MoDOT.MO.gov.
