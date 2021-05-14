PALMYRA, Mo. — Three Marion County bridges are in need of attention, according to the latest Missouri Department of Transportation bridge inspection report.
During the May 10 meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Aaron Hugenberg of MoDOT spoke with the commissioners via phone about the report. Bridges cited in the report are located on County Road 281, County Road 402 and County Road 143.
According to the report, the bridge on County Road 281 was found to have exterior and interior beams that are not holding the deck. The state recommended that the county reduce the bridge’s weight limit to 10 tons. The commissioners instructed the county highway and road superintendent to post the new weight limit on the bridge as soon as possible.
As for the bridge on County Road 402, the commissioners have already started the process of replacing that span. The bridge is in the engineering stage. It is hoped that it will be ready to be placed out for bid sometime this summer with construction of the new structure beginning this fall.
MoDOT reports that the old truss bridge on County Road 143 has some major rusting on its lower connections. The state recommends that the county consider coating the metal pilings to help stop the rusting. The commission indicated it will have the bridge repaired this summer when the water level is lower.
In other business, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported on the county’s fund balances through the end of April. Dornberger said that all balances appeared healthy and were running ahead of the same time period in 2020.
“Sales tax and use tax receipts for the month of April are also up as compared to the same time period in 2020,” Dornberger said.